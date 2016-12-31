The Year That Was

by Andrew Ferguson  |  Posted December 31, 2016

For many, 2016 has become a byword for a bad year, an annus horribilis even, thanks to an interminable presidential race as well as threats to liberty both domestic and foreign. But for Liberty, it was a year of tremendous writing and libertarian thought. Here's my highlights—what were yours?

And that's not to mention Jon Harrison on whether "normal" is a thing of the past, Steve Murphy on New Deal nostrums, Ross Levatter on paradoxes and philosophy, Scott Robinson on the real lesson of Robin Hood, Bruce Ramsey on libertarianism and the bourgeoisie . . . and much more to discover in our Archive!

We look forward to bringing you more great stuff in 2017 and beyond. If you feel up to it, you can donate to the Liberty Foundation to support our work, and 100% of your tax-deductible donation will go toward the costs of bringing you more reflections, reviews, and feature articles of all sorts. But what we really hope is that you'll keep reading, and keep fighting alongside us for the cause of freedom. Thanks, and we'll see you on the other side!



