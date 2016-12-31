The Year That Was
by Andrew Ferguson | Posted December 31, 2016
For many, 2016 has become a byword for a bad year, an annus horribilis even, thanks to an interminable presidential race as well as threats to liberty both domestic and foreign. But for Liberty, it was a year of tremendous writing and libertarian thought. Here's my highlights—what were yours?
- Robert H. Miller detailed what it was like to grow up in Cuba before and during La Revolución, and provided Fidel Castro an obituary unlike any other;
- Lori Heine wasted her vote, asked what's so scary about Ayn Rand, and pondered the violence increasingly inherent in the system;
- Jo Ann Skousen reviewed her broadest slate yet, including a sleeper-hit streaming show, a smash-hit musical (and associated political teapot-tempest), and a high-star-power flop;
- Gary Jason considered the continued boom in the energy economy, past propaganda made present again, and the return of seemingly unkillable economic dogmas;
- Stephen Cox tracked linguistic foibles in a standout year for Word Watch, documented Hillary Clinton's fun day, pontificated about a pair of penguins, and personality-tested would-be presidents;
- Andrew Ferguson took in a typically entertaining Libertarian National Convention weekend, and urged resistance against the new regime;
- Wayland Hunter tracked the (very) limited ideas behind the presidential campaigns, and turned his back on Halloween;
- S.H. Chambers provided his uncommonly excellent cartoons, while also defending the Electoral College, and meditating on Latvian churches and Hillary Clinton's email;
- Jayant Bhandari reported from Peru, and on the global scene.
And that's not to mention Jon Harrison on whether "normal" is a thing of the past, Steve Murphy on New Deal nostrums, Ross Levatter on paradoxes and philosophy, Scott Robinson on the real lesson of Robin Hood, Bruce Ramsey on libertarianism and the bourgeoisie . . . and much more to discover in our Archive!
We look forward to bringing you more great stuff in 2017 and beyond. If you feel up to it, you can donate to the Liberty Foundation to support our work, and 100% of your tax-deductible donation will go toward the costs of bringing you more reflections, reviews, and feature articles of all sorts. But what we really hope is that you'll keep reading, and keep fighting alongside us for the cause of freedom. Thanks, and we'll see you on the other side!
