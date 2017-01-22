Crowded Out
by Andrew Ferguson | Posted January 22, 2017
The first 48 hours of the Trump Administration were nothing if not illuminating. Following a dour, dire inaugural address in which the new president affirmed his commitment to faux-macho militarism and the destruction of free trade, Trump and VP Pence set off on the traditional post-inaugural parade. But much of the parade route was lined, not with adoring supporters, but with empty bleachers. Measured against Trump’s promise of an “unbelievable, perhaps record-setting turnout,” the entire day fell flat — especially when compared to Obama’s numbers in 2008 (or even in 2012, the much less “hopeful” time around). Aerial photos confirmed that Trump’s crowds did not stack up: there were huge gaps on the Mall, some of them even visible on the live TV feeds when Wolf Blitzer or someone equally dim tried to talk about a “teeming mass of humanity” that was not in evidence.
Measured against Trump’s promise of an “unbelievable, perhaps record-setting turnout,” the entire day fell flat.
The Trump team had many options available to explain this disappointment. First, the weather: dreary, overcast, continually promising rain that arrived right in time for Trump’s address. Second, the demographics: of course Obama would pull more people from DC and its suburbs, the center of the swamp that Trump has appointed himself (and half of Goldman Sachs) to drain. Third, the economics: heartland Republicans might wish to be there for the historic moment, but the depredations of Obama have left them unable to travel outside their own red states. Fourth: the priorities — and this would be a stretch for any politician, but bear with me: they could have said that the inauguration itself wasn’t what was important; rather, what mattered was individual taxpayers working to better their lives in their own communities, not traveling to pay homage to a new would-be god-king.
Faced with these and other possibilities, the Trump team chose the expediency of bald-faced lies.
When press secretary Sean Spicer took the podium on Saturday for a press briefing, he refused to accept any question, delivering instead a diatribe against the media for misrepresenting the crowds, which he estimated at “a million to a million and a half people” — a transparent falsehood. Asked about these remarks the next day, advisor Kellyanne Conway referred to Spicer’s lies as “alternative facts.” Alternative facts!
Of course, Trump never lies without also personally attacking the people he’s lying about. During a rambling, borderline unhinged speech to the CIA, of all people, he referred to the media as “the most dishonest human beings” — something which might be accurate, apart from the grotesquely dishonest context in which he was giving utterance. Other admin statements took a threatening tone: Reince Preibus spoke of “not allowing” the media’s obsessive quest to “delegitimize the president”; Spicer himself warned menacingly that the administration would hold the press “accountable” for, one assumes, telling the obvious truth.
They could have had a crowd of one geezer and a flatulent dog and it wouldn’t have made any difference to the fat stack of executive orders Trump is about to sign.
And here’s the thing: the DC press corps is packed full of liars, courtesans, and ass-kissers. Any other president would let these natural sycophants do their work for them: just promise them access and appear even vaguely “presidential,” and they’ll swallow anything — just look at the Bush buildup to the Iraq War, or any major Obama initiative. Trump & Co. have instead made clear that they will fight to the death anyone who doubts the anointed — a policy which would leave us soon with Breitbart and (maybe) Fox News as our new Pravdas. If he had wanted to float supreme above the press, that would be one thing — that would at least promise the pleasure of toppling an icon. Instead, he seems to desire endless flattery and coos of reassurance. For someone who claims to value masculine independence, he’s proving himself such a whiny, fragile little snowflake.
All of this, meanwhile, over just the most pointless thing, something not even worth lying about. The crowd size doesn’t matter, any more than the popular vote does, or anything else that isn’t direct, concrete governance. They could have had a crowd of one geezer and a flatulent dog and it wouldn’t have made any difference to the fat stack of executive orders Trump is about to sign. This, in fact, is the main danger facing the press corps, as well as the historically huge crowds that turned out to protest Trump the day after his inauguration: they’ll once again think they’ve vanquished him, when they won’t have delayed for even a second anything those working through him have planned.
In the meantime, though, the lesson remains: either Trump’s ego is such that he can’t bear coming off second best on any comparison to Obama, or he really is so beholden to audience numbers and ratings that he literally can’t see things anyway, or (more sinisterly) the administration wanted an early test case to see who would echo their lies, even when hard data and common sense both dictate clearly otherwise. Either way, it’s indication and confirmation of exactly how far we should trust anyone connected to the White House: the distance between a fact and its alternative.
Share This
Main menu
Search Liberty
Most Read
Monthly archive
- November 2010 (24)
- December 2010 (25)
- January 2011 (30)
- February 2011 (18)
- March 2011 (28)
- April 2011 (21)
- May 2011 (22)
- June 2011 (18)
- July 2011 (20)
- August 2011 (20)
- September 2011 (19)
- October 2011 (18)
- November 2011 (17)
- December 2011 (15)
- January 2012 (21)
- February 2012 (15)
- March 2012 (18)
- April 2012 (16)
- May 2012 (20)
- June 2012 (14)
- July 2012 (24)
- August 2012 (20)
- September 2012 (19)
- October 2012 (19)
- November 2012 (21)
- December 2012 (17)
- January 2013 (21)
- February 2013 (16)
- March 2013 (13)
- April 2013 (16)
- May 2013 (12)
- June 2013 (15)
- July 2013 (13)
- August 2013 (13)
- September 2013 (13)
- October 2013 (14)
- November 2013 (13)
- December 2013 (13)
- January 2014 (15)
- February 2014 (13)
- March 2014 (14)
- April 2014 (13)
- May 2014 (13)
- June 2014 (10)
- July 2014 (13)
- August 2014 (14)
- September 2014 (9)
- October 2014 (14)
- November 2014 (12)
- December 2014 (12)
- January 2015 (12)
- February 2015 (11)
- March 2015 (11)
- April 2015 (11)
- May 2015 (10)
- June 2015 (12)
- July 2015 (12)
- August 2015 (10)
- September 2015 (10)
- October 2015 (10)
- November 2015 (10)
- December 2015 (11)
- January 2016 (10)
- February 2016 (10)
- March 2016 (10)
- April 2016 (10)
- May 2016 (13)
- June 2016 (11)
- July 2016 (10)
- August 2016 (10)
- September 2016 (10)
- October 2016 (10)
- November 2016 (11)
- December 2016 (11)
- January 2017 (8)
Comments
Fred Mora
Hello Mr. Ferguson,
Regarding the low crowd count, one additional factor were the multiple roadblocks set up by various leftist rioters, to the great annoyance of all, preventing a number of cars and buses from reaching downtown DC that day. It doesn't excuse the lies, though.
About using the DC press corps "swallowing anything": Your assumption is that the press will soon set aside the rancor and the partisan bile it displayed during the campaign and start eating out of this hated new president's hand. I am not sure it's warranted.
During the Bush years, the media went along with the Iraq WMD hallucination because, at that time, the Democratic Party and the globalist Neo-Cons shared a common interest in this regard. But such convergence is not in sight today, and thus it's hard to see why the media would willingly echo the propaganda of the Trump White House.
This is not a bad deal for libertarians. This administration cannot count of having its water carried by the 80% of journalists that self-identified as left-leaning in a Pew Research Center poll. This will be a nice change. The spectacle of a fawning press rushing to whitewash every blatant mistake, every glaring abuse of the Obama regime was an absolute disgrace. The slobbering leftist sycophants that pass for our media are now going to start doing their job, even though they will predictably discredit themselves by peppering their columns with sheer dishonesty.
Trump is a media manipulator. He is well aware of the red-hot hatred of the liberal press. He can therefore bait them into displays of irrational rants and verifiably untrue statements, which will further discredit them. The only risk here is that the press will cry wolf so often and so loudly over so little that nobody will pay attention the days they attack the Trump administration about something real.
Mon, 2017-01-23 09:47
Jim Williams
Indeed, I think we should keep our eyes on the possibility that Trump is not picking these fights because he's thin-skinned and reactionary, but rather that he's coldly calculating.
One possible motive would be to trick the media folks into destroying their own credibility, as you point out.
Another motive would be to provide so much distraction that the press will never attack Trump about anything real that would truly threaten liberty because they won't be looking for it, being too busy chasing the shiny bauble.
Mon, 2017-01-23 13:06