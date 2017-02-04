Hidden in Plain Sight
by Stephen Cox | Posted February 04, 2017
One of Donald Trump’s first acts as president was to order federal agencies to repeal two regulations every time they propose one.
This is an action that requires some followthrough. It can easily be twisted or ignored by unwilling bureaucrats — and what Washington bureaucrat wants to obey President Trump? If the boss doesn’t watch out, somebody in Ring 3, Floor 9, Office G, Cube 2B will fulfill the departmental quota by rounding up ten nasty little regs, withdrawing them, and issuing one big, ten-part, much nastier reg.
We’ll see whether the followthrough happens. But the idea itself seems exactly what libertarians and conservatives have been waiting for. As someone who is more or less actively engaged in sorting through old books and files, so I can get some space to live in, I’ve made a personal commitment to throw out two boxes of junk for every new box of junk I acquire. This makes sense to me, and if I ever follow through on the scheme, it may work.
Trump’s idea should be crucially interesting to modern liberals, though in a different way. Their power and often their jobs depend on the proliferation of rules, of people who make rules, of people who interpret and enforce rules. That’s them, the modern liberals, so I would think their eyes would be firmly focused on Trump’s attempt at a de-rulement.
Yet neither liberals nor libertarians nor conservatives are paying much attention to Trump’s apparently fundamental change in the way the government works. Even when they notice it, they don’t seem to care very much. On February 2, the famous (for what, I’m not exactly sure) Fareed Zakaria wrote a column in the Washington Post in which he approved of Trump’s action — but only as a public foil for his dislike of Trump. Zakaria’s point was that although he liked the reduction of regs idea, he objected to the president otherwise, especially detesting his administration’s attempt to “delegitimize” “any institution or group that might stand in its way.”
To me, this approach seems a little one-sided. We have lately been exposed to seemingly endless videos of people — often Senators, attorneys, professors, and other elderly rioters — noisily insisting that Trump is not the president and that all his acts are unlawful, vicious, racist, misogynist, and fascist. It seems clear to me that there’s a whole lot of delegitimizing going on, besides Trump’s desacralizing of, for instance, the media in which Zakaria swims.
So much for Zakaria, and so much for Trump. What is not clear to me is why no one is making a big deal, one way or the other, out of this thing — reducing regulations — that Trump actually did. To me, the lack of reaction is a riddle wrapped in a mystery wrapped in something I can’t figure out. Do you understand it?
Stephen Cox is editor of Liberty, and a professor of literature at the University of California San Diego. His recent books include The Big House: Image and Reality of the American Prison and American Christianity: The Continuing Revolution. Newly published is Culture and Liberty, a selection of works by Isabel Paterson.
Comments
Jon Harrison
First of all, nobody is going to start a riot over the size of the federal register. Secondly, some of Trump's early words (and actions) have been disquieting to say the least, particularly given the wrongheaded, deliberately incorrect, and sometimes libelous pronouncements he has issued over the years. His possible future actions on fronts other than government regulation are of concern to many, many people, including lovers of freedom. As to the silence on this matter from people on the left, they (and others to their right) have concerns about Trump that go beyond his supposed desire to make government smaller.
Perspective is everything, or almost so. If Obama's voice had been heard on the p***y-grabbing tape, evangelicals and many others would have been howling for the man's head. But Trump's voice left them mute on the subject, at least once they saw how the political winds were blowing. Same thing with many of Trump's initial words and actions as president. Had a Democrat been the author of these, some people would've been quick to criticize the new president as disqualified for office, authoritarian, etc. They would have sought to delegitimize him. Indeed, the author of this piece seems to forget the rallies at which Obama was characterized as a Muslim (for some Americans a designation even worse than fascist), caricatured as a monkey or ape, and accused of destroying the America "we" (i.e., white people) had known before his election to office.
The ivory tower is a terrible place to issue pronouncements from. Tenured professors at major universities have no real day-to-day worries except those of their own making, or those sent to them by God. People in the real world have legitimate concerns about President Trump -- concerns that override anything he may do about what is for many of them the rather abstract issue of federal regulation.
Let me quickly add that I operate two businesses that are affected by government regulation; both the Feds and my state make it somewhat harder for me to make a living. I'd love to get the government off my back, but I'm not overly impressed by a pronouncement delivered by a notorious fibber and truth-bender. There's a lot more to worry about than be thankful for when it comes to Trump.
Sun, 2017-02-05 09:15
Thomas Knapp
"One of Donald Trump's first acts as president was to order federal agencies to repeal two regulations every time they propose one."
No, one of Donald Trump's first acts as president was to order federal agencies to identify two regulations for repeal every time they propose one.
Not to actually repeal two regulations.
Just to identify two regulations.
There's a difference.
Sun, 2017-02-05 08:47
Dave Slate
Some plausible reasons why people aren't paying much attention to Trump's order:
1. People have grown accustomed to not taking what Trump says, or even does, very seriously, since he is prone to changing his mind, sometimes without even admitting that he did.
2. As you mentioned, agencies could just replace 10 regulations with one that is nastier than those 10 combined.
3. The real issue is the substance of the regulations, and how burdensome (or sometimes even beneficial) they might be. The sheer number of regulations is only part of the story.
Sun, 2017-02-05 00:24