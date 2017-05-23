Responsive Government
by Wayland Hunter | Posted May 23, 2017
Libertarians are of two minds about government.
To some, the state is a system of entrenched powers and interests unwilling to yield a particle of authority. Evidence: even the president can’t make any significant change in the power structure.
To others, the state is a vast assemblage of freeloaders and influence peddlers, perfectly willing to assimilate anyone or anything — even you or me — because it is confident in its ability to survive and grow, no matter what. Evidence: the 535 members of Congress, living proof that anyone can become part of the state.
The first theory pictures government as an endless web of armed DMVs, the second as an endless series of doors that can be accessed, eventually, by anybody. If even a Maxine Waters or a Mitch McConnell knocks on enough of those doors, eventually one of them will open. There are policemen in the state of California who get paid $550,000 a year. They found a door that opened.
The city of Cincinnati has provided fresh evidence for the second theory. It appears that if you ask the people in the mayor’s office, they will give you a day, a special day, just for you, or for anyone you know, no matter who you or either of you may be.
In 2015, a police officer named Sonny Kim was ambushed and killed on the streets of Cincinnati by a man named Trepierre Hummons, who was then killed. This year, Hummons’ father contacted the city asking that a day be set aside to honor his son. His intention, it is reported, was “to raise awareness of child abuse and mental illness” — two things that something called the Trepierre Foundation — a GoFundMe venue — exists to fight. In any event, the father’s intention was soon honored, and the city declared June 1 “Tre Day” in honor of the cop killer, whose “sacrifice,” the proclamation said, would “save the lives of children for generations to come.”
This action finally leaked into the knowledge of someone outside the mayor’s office, and protests were lodged. “Tre Day” was ousted from the calendar, and the mayor tearfully apologized, claiming that he knew nothing of the important honor granted by his office, which allegedly did not recognize the distinctive name of the person it was honoring. So much for Tre Day. But the awful extent of government is indicated by the fact that it does millions of things like this without its actions even being noticed.
Wayland Hunter is a midwestern university professor.
Comments
Fred Mora
Mr. Hunter,
Thanks for your article. The door analogy is very mild. I'd have used the image of the sow with a thousand teats. Indeed, ignoramuses like Waters found a teat and latched hard on it.
However, even a sow, as undignified as it seems, must go out and forage to feed its litter. Not so the government, which just consumes the living substance of the taxpayers. Similarly, piglets are expected to grow up and start finding their own subsistence. But the Maxine Waters of this world have never done a day of honest work since they found their teat, and nobody expects them to do so.
Nay, a government can at best be compared to some mutant screw-worm that eats its way into the unfortunate host's flesh and then attracts an ever growing cohort of profiteers that enlarge the wound.
The host dies eventually. The profiteers then exterminate each other. And every time, people look surprised.
Fri, 2017-05-26 09:26