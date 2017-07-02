All the News that’s Fit to Tweet

It case you’ve missed out on this, President Trump keeps making his tweets a subject of national controversy. Friends defend his messages as his way of breaking through the mainstream media’s circle of lies; foes denounce the messages as vulgar and stupid. Both sides are right.

I have a suggestion for Mr. Trump. If you want to hurt your enemies while bringing attention to your programs (not to your anger, about which everyone is fully informed), why not tweet some facts that might advance your agenda? Why not tweet things like the following (they’d be news to most people)?

Federal regs cost US 1.9 trillion — yearly! http://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2016/may/4/compliance-with-federal-regulations-now-cost-19-tr/

Govt owns more than 1/4 of US land. https://ballotpedia.org/Federal_land_ownership_by_state

Federal debt: almost $160K per household, over 2x av. Income! http://www.justfacts.com/nationaldebt.asp ; https://www.fool.com/retirement/2016/10/30/heres-the-average-american-household-income-how-do.aspx

Almost 1/4 of federal prisoners are noncitizens. http://dailycaller.com/2017/05/02/newly-released-data-shows-significant-illegal-immigrant-prison-population/

Taxes take almost 1/3 of Americans’ money! https://www.fool.com/retirement/2017/03/04/whats-the-average-americans-tax-rate.aspx

It’s strange to me that Trump and his staffers haven’t thought of this already. But if he wants a stack of stuff he can use whenever his fingers get that 3 AM itch, I’ll be pleased to send it to him. It wouldn’t take much work.