Healthcare: More Is Less

by Jo Ann Skousen  |  Posted October 13, 2017

There was a time when insurance companies focused on actuarial tables while physicians focused on diagnosis and treatment. But not any more! Now insurance companies are raking in the premiums — double what they were five years ago for many customers — while doing everything in their power to reject claims. Patients are more afraid of the insurance agent than they are of the disease.

In the past month alone, my daughters have had four hefty medical claims rejected, including a medication prescribed to control chronic seizures and a gallbladder removal that was deemed “elective” by the insurance company! What is the point of buying insurance if you can’t use it? And how can the market respond to customer dissatisfaction when government regulation gives insurance companies so much power?

Insurance companies are raking in the premiums — double what they were five years ago for many customers — while doing everything in their power to reject claims.

I raised five active, rambunctious, rough-and-tumble children across three decades, and while I worried occasionally about their health and safety, I never worried about how I would pay for their healthcare. My relationship with insurance companies was straightforward and consistent. Our copay was consistent. Our deductible was consistent. If one of the kids was injured, I could call my favorite orthopedic practice without worrying that the claim would be rejected on the grounds of some esoteric technicality. When my daughter developed epilepsy, I was proactive in finding the right doctor, the right diagnosis, and the right treatment that has kept her virtually seizure-free for 15 years — until her current insurance company decided that the medication her doctor has prescribed for those 15 years will not be covered.

In the past five years, everything has changed. Suddenly it’s the insurance agent, not the physician, who decides what the patient needs by deciding whether it will be covered. Insurance premiums are so high that few families can save enough to cover out-of-pocket expenses, yet everything is becoming an out-of-pocket expense. My daughters find themselves owing nearly $15,000 in uncovered medical expenses in a single month — and they have insurance!

In the past month alone, my daughters have had four hefty medical claims rejected, including a medication prescribed to control chronic seizures and a gallbladder removal that was deemed “elective."

American healthcare, once the best in the world, is collapsing under the weight of over-regulation and crony capitalism that favors the insurer over the healer. Rand Paul, the only actual physician in the US Senate, has been locked out of discussions about healthcare reform. Let’s hope it all collapses soon, so the free market can rebuild from the ashes.


About this Author

Jo Ann Skousen is the director of the Anthem Libertarian Film Festival and the co-producer of FreedomFest, where the new Arts Track will offer several sessions focusing on music.



Share This

 

Timebound
to be considered for
immediate publication

Most Read

Defending Capitalism against Ayn Rand
Steven Farron
5 years 11 weeks ago
The Zimmerman Verdict
Jon Harrison
4 years 12 weeks ago
Lincoln: A President Lies, and People Cheer
Jo Ann Skousen
4 years 47 weeks ago
The Significance of Ron Paul
Bruce Ramsey
6 years 22 weeks ago
Another Surprise Endorsement
Gary Jason
5 years 4 weeks ago
The Ryan Pick
Jon Harrison
5 years 9 weeks ago
Two-Choice Tyranny
Lori Heine
5 years 2 weeks ago
The Intelligent Person's Guide to Presidential Politics
Andrew Ferguson
Jon Harrison
Gary Jason
Wayland Hunter
4 years 50 weeks ago
Religious Bric-à-Brac and Tolerance of Violent Jihad
Jacques Delacroix
2 years 37 weeks ago
The Election and the Future
Jon Harrison
4 years 48 weeks ago

© Copyright 2017 Liberty Foundation. All rights reserved.



Opinions expressed in Liberty are those of the authors and not necessarily those of the Liberty Foundation.

All letters to the editor are assumed to be for publication unless otherwise indicated.